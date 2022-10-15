The Aldhani Heist Was a Success for the Rebels in 'Andor' — But Victory Is Costly
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Andor on Disney Plus.
On the eve of a galaxy-wide rebellion, it simply isn't realistic to expect that every soldier will return home safe and sound. Such is the case with Andor, particularly during the Aldhani heist in Season 1, Episode 6.
The Empire has no sympathy for Rebel scum after all (look what happens to Cassian later on in Rogue One)!
There were a painful amount of casualties during the Aldhani heist, raising the stakes for Cassian — he had grown to know his fellow Rebels that died for the cause.
Let's raise a glass to the fallen Rebels, so far, in Andor.
Lieutenant Gorn was a double agent until the end.
Initially faithful to the values of the Empire, Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi) became a turncoat after the love of his life was killed — by the Empire.
Gorn attempted to act as the Rebel's source on the inside, but eventually brave Gorn's luck ran out — he was shot and killed during the chaos of the Aldhani heist.
Taramyn was another fatality that previously worked for the Empire.
Cassian wryly notes before the Aldhani heist that Taramyn (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr) enjoys barking orders at everyone. He learns that Taramyn used to be a Stormtrooper, although we never learn the reason why he defected from the ranks.
Taramyn was clearly good at leading the rebels. Sadly, he died attempting to join the group on the getaway shuttle fleeing the Imperial vault. As he attempted to run to the shuttle, he was shot and killed by an Imperial officer.
Skeen's foolish secret plan cost him his life.
Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) reveals his true nature to Cassian after they survive the Aldhani heist. He suggests that they split the 80 million Imperial credits, noting that it was enough money for him to "forget" about Cassian.
Although we can't blame a guy for wanting to survive the best he can, Skeen's offer seems like the epitome of cowardice after Gorn and Taramyn's noble sacrifices.
Cassian attempts to play along with Skeen's plan, but the straw that breaks the camel's back is when Skeen admits he never actually had a brother. He made it all up.
Cassian puts Skeen down with one shot from his blaster.
Nemik fought valiantly to survive but succumbed to his injuries.
The death that occurs after the battle is over is always the hardest to swallow, particularly in the case of poor Nemik (Alex Lawther).
Cassian's only genuine friend among the rebel group was crushed under the weight of the stolen Imperial credits as the Rebels fled from the vault. Nemik hauntingly notes that he can't feel his legs, but still urges Cassian to climb.
Nemik dies later after a doctor tries to save him. It's only moments after Cassian shoots Skeen outside.
You can watch new episodes of Andor every Wednesday on Disney Plus.