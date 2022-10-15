The Aldhani Heist Was a Success for the Rebels in 'Andor' — But Victory Is Costly

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Andor on Disney Plus.

On the eve of a galaxy-wide rebellion, it simply isn't realistic to expect that every soldier will return home safe and sound. Such is the case with Andor, particularly during the Aldhani heist in Season 1, Episode 6.

The Empire has no sympathy for Rebel scum after all (look what happens to Cassian later on in Rogue One)!