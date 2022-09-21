What Happened to Cassian Andor in 'Rogue One'? Here's a Refresher

Ahead of the long awaited three-episode premiere of Andor, creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy answered one of the most-asked questions from the Star Wars fandom: How is Cassian Andor different in his self-titled series than in Rogue One?

At Star Wars Celebration 2022, the Oscar nominated filmmaker spoke to The Nerds of Color and said the highly anticipated Disney Plus original series introduces a version of Cassian that's the total opposite of his Rogue One counterpart.