The new Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets Star Wars fans play through all nine chapters in the franchise with Lego versions of the franchise's iconic characters. Players not only can unlock more than 300 playable characters as they work through the game, but they can also unlock more than 100 different ships to pilot in their journeys across the stars.

Of course, this also means you can unlock the infamous Death Star in the game — and if you haven't already, here's how to do it.