How to Get the Death Star in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'By Sara Belcher
Apr. 15 2022, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
The new Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets Star Wars fans play through all nine chapters in the franchise with Lego versions of the franchise's iconic characters. Players not only can unlock more than 300 playable characters as they work through the game, but they can also unlock more than 100 different ships to pilot in their journeys across the stars.
Of course, this also means you can unlock the infamous Death Star in the game — and if you haven't already, here's how to do it.
How to unlock the Death Star in 'The Skywalker Saga.'
Unfortunately, the Death Star is one of the more difficult ships to unlock in The Skywalker Saga, so it'll take a few hours of gameplay before you can get into this ship's pilot seat.
To start, you'll have to make sure you have the planet Coruscant unlocked, which can be done as early as Episode I. Once you've unlocked the planet, you'll have to complete Episode IV in its entirety, as you won't be able to unlock the ship if you haven't completed this portion of the main campaign.
Once you've done that, you can then go to Yavin 4 and talk to an engineer NPC located at the top floor of the Great Temple Hangar. So long as you've made the appropriate progress, this NPC should offer you the quest dubbed "Operation Stardust."
This is a fairly simple quest that takes place on Coruscant, requiring you to taxi to a location in the Federal District and take down an AT-ST named the Plans Pilferer.
Upon defeating the boss, return to the engineer NPC on Yavin 4 and you should be able to see the Death Star as an option to purchase in the holoprojector.
All that being said, you'll still have to purchase the Death Star if you want to use it — and it comes at a hefty price of 5,000,000 studs. While you're completing these missions, be sure to save the studs you find along the way so you can purchase it.