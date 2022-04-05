Every 'LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' DLC Pack Announced So Far

In addition to DLCs celebrating the non-saga live-action films and Disney Plus shows, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will also release DLCs featuring classic versions of players’ favorite characters — plus, a whole bunch of trooper variants.

The Classic Characters DLC includes fan-favorite Star Wars characters from the original trilogy of films, such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian.

The Trooper Pack is a culmination of the various trooper variants Star Wars has introduced since its beginning, including Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, and Mimban Stormtrooper.

All these DLCs can be purchased individually or through the Character Collection Pack on the platform of your choice.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, Xbox One and Series S/X, Playstation 4/5, and Nintendo Switch.