Home > Gaming Source: Capcom 'Resident Evil 4' Remake DLC Arrives Next Month – Here's Everything We Know By Jon Bitner Mar. 28 2023, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

The long-awaited Resident Evil 4 Remake just arrived on March 24, but it sounds like Capcom is wasting no time in bringing fresh DLC to the hit game. Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC should come as no surprise to fans of the series, as the original Resident Evil 4 received the same treatment. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming DLC and when you can expect to see it.

'Resident Evil 4' Remake DLC will be free.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC was announced in the launch trailer, which revealed that The Mercenaries DLC is arriving on April 7. Better yet, the DLC expansion will be free for all players. That means anyone who currently owns a copy of the remake (or plans to buy it in the future) will be able to download The Mercenaries free of charge.

Beyond the already-announced DLC, a recent datamine indicates that even more add-on content might be coming to Resident Evil 4 Remake. The Separate Ways DLC, which was also released for the original Resident Evil 4, might arrive sometime in the near future and give players control of Ada Wong – a popular character that has frequent run-ins with Leon.

Nothing official has been announced about The Separate Ways DLC, but there’s a good chance this latest leak is legit, so keep your eyes peeled for more details in the coming weeks and months.

'The Mercenaries' DLC brings an arcade mini-game to 'Resident Evil 4' remake.

Unlike The Separate Ways, The Mercenaries has already been confirmed by Capcom – and its April 7 launch date is right around the corner. The team hasn’t released footage of the DLC in action, but if it's anything like the DLC from the original game, you’ll need to first beat the main campaign before gaining access to this additional content.

The Mercenaries plays out at a much faster pace than the main story, as it tasks you with slaying as many enemies as possible before a timer expires. It’s more akin to an arcade shooter than it is to a horror-survival game, featuring fewer jump scares and more nail-biting shootouts. There’s even a combo system that encourages you to move fast and avoid taking damage, along with powerups that extend your timer or give you additional ways to earn points.