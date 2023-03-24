Here’s the Code You’ll Need to Solve the Village Chief’s Manor Puzzle in 'Resident Evil 4' Remake
As one of the most-anticipated games of 2023, the Resident Evil 4 Remake has already pulled in legions of fans. The reworked title looks stunning on new-gen consoles, but there’s one section that’s already emerged as an early roadblock for players – the Village Chief’s Manor. Specifically, trying to figure out how to unlock the cupboard has proven to be more challenging than expected.
If you’re one of the many players trying to figure out what the lock code is in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’re not alone. Here’s a closer look at how to solve this puzzle and bust into the Village Chief’s Manor.
What is the lock code in 'Resident Evil 4 Remake'?
Just want to get on with your game? Skip to the bottom of this section to see the full lock code for the Village Chief’s Manor cupboard. But if you’d rather worth through the steps and see how you’re meant to discover the lock code, here's what you need to know.
- After discovering the Village Chief’s Manor, head up to the top floor.
- Here, you’ll be able to find a book called Iluminados 4:3.
- This book is the key to figuring out what the lock code is in Resident Evil 4 Remake.
- Interact with the book, and you’ll see four words that are written in bold (Crop, Swinehead, Pig, and Babe).
- The terms Swinehead and Pig are what throw most people off – the cupboard code only has space for three icons, and the four bolded words are slightly confusing. However, Swinehead and Pig are essentially the same things.
Therefore, the lock code for the cupboard in Resident Evil 4 Remake is Crop, Pig, and Babe (Baby). With this info, head back to the cupboard, interact with it, and spin the lock until these three icons are displayed in the order listed above. Do this, and the cupboard will unlock. You’ll find a Crystal Marble inside as your reward – which can be used on the locked door upstairs.
Safe codes, combination lock, and electronic lock solutions in 'Resident Evil 4'.
Combination code puzzles like this scarcely appear in Resident Evil 4 Remake. But when they do, they often result in a frustrating scramble as you scour the surroundings for clues to figure out the lock code or safe code. If you’d rather not deal with the headache, here are some other codes that will help you power through the game:
|Puzzle
|Solution
|Dissection
|You must power up two different Power Nodes. To solve this puzzle, turn the first node in the top section so it points right, up, and down. The second node will then need to point left and while, and the third node needs to point left, down, and up.
|Freezer
|The first node in the top column should point right, up, and left. The second node should face right and down, and the third node and fourth nodes both point left, down and up.
|Waste Disposal
|The first node in the top column needs to point right, down, and up. The second node must point left and up. The third node needs to point left and downward, while the fourth node points down and to the right.