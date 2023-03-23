Home > Gaming Source: Capcom Yes, the 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Will Have VR – Here’s Everything We Know By Jon Bitner Mar. 23 2023, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

The long-awaited Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally arriving on March 24, allowing fans of the horror series to jump into the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy once again as he tracks down the president’s daughter. It’s making some big changes to the iconic title – the most noticeable of which is reworked graphics – though many fans are most curious about its VR potential.

But will Resident Evil 4 Remake have VR? And if so, will it support PSVR 2? Here’s everything we know about the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s support for VR.

Will 'Resident Evil 4' Remake have VR?

Yes, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will have VR, although it won’t be available at launch. Development on the VR aspects of the remake was only just confirmed in February, so be prepared for a bit of a wait while Capcom gets the massive game working with VR headsets. It’s also unclear exactly how the Resident Evil 4 Remake will use VR, with no indication as to whether the full campaign will be playable in VR or if you’ll instead have access to a new game mode built exclusively for the platform.

If you’re ready to play Resident Evil 4 in VR today, you can check out the version that launched on Meta Quest 2 back in 2021. This isn’t to be confused with the new Resident Evil 4 Remake, as it doesn’t offer enhanced graphics or any of the big changes arriving with the latest entry in the franchise. It is, however, available today and gives you immediate access to the hit game in virtual reality.

Can you play 'Resident Evil 4' Remake with PSVR 2?

When the VR aspects of the Resident Evil 4 Remake finally launch, they’ll be fully supported by PSVR 2. In fact, they’ll be added to the game as a free DLC expansion. That means you can pick the title up at launch, play through it on your TV, then dive back in when the free DLC releases to experience the journey with PSVR 2.

Capcom still hasn’t revealed exactly what the so-called “PlayStation VR2 content” will look like, but most fans expect to see the full game playable in VR. Keep in mind that it’s entirely possible that this PSVR 2 content could be a unique new mode such as a mini-game or standalone experience, and there’s no indication as to when Capcom will officially reveal how the game will handle on PSVR 2.

Fans are optimistic that Capcom will get the entire Resident Evil 4 Remake campaign running on PSVR 2, as the team was able to get the original game running on Meta Quest 2 without making any compromises. And since PSVR 2 is much more powerful than Quest 2, there’s reason to believe the full remake will see the light of day on Sony’s newest headset.