The 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Launches Soon — But What Time Does It Come Out?

Following United States agent Leon S. Kennedy, the Resident Evil 4 remake launching on March 24 aims to revitalize the iconic survival horror title on current-gen consoles and PC. As Leon, players will stumble upon a remote European village in search of Ashley Graham, the U.S. president's kidnapped daughter, tangling with terrifying foes along the way.

It's been about nine months since Capcom unveiled the game at the PlayStation State of Play 2022, but finally, longtime fans and newcomers will be able to jump in very soon. Speaking of, what time does the Resident Evil 4 remake come out? Here's everything we know.

What time does the 'Resident Evil 4' remake come out for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC?

According to a Capcom employee posting on the ResetEra forums, the Resident Evil 4 remake will reportedly launch at midnight on March 24 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S per territory. The Steam version has a different release schedule depending on your region.

For the Americas, the Resident Evil 4 remake goes live at midnight EST — meaning those in the West could start playing at 9:00 p.m. PDT on March 23. Europe, Japan, Oceania, and the rest of Asia can begin playing the game at midnight UTC on PC. Official Capcom bylines haven't confirmed the exact release time for the multiple platforms, so these details could change if the company needs more time prepping the digital versions.

Can you play the 'Resident Evil 4 remake' early?

No matter what game platform or edition you buy, the Resident Evil 4 remake doesn't have an early access period like with Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo IV that lets you play days before the official street date. Early access has been all the rave recently, so it's quite a surprise that the Resident Evil 4 remake isn't following suit to cash in on the title's famous status. However, there have been talks of some buyers getting their hands on the game early through physical and digital means.

On Reddit, you can find several threads showcasing leaks of the remake via footage uploaded to YouTube and later terminated. According to one post, a player uploaded gameplay after the Resident Evil 4 remake unlocked digitally for them on March 21. "So weird how someone that didn't sign an NDA can have their channel nuked for putting up footage of a game they legally obtained," stated one Reddit user in response to the YouTuber's channel getting banned.