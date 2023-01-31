Home > Gaming Source: Avalanche Software You Can Play 'Hogwarts Legacy' Three Days Early — Here's How By Anthony Jones Jan. 31 2023, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

As game developer Avalanche Software slowly ramps up to the Feb. 10 release of Hogwarts Legacy, the game continues to see no shortage of controversy due to its connection to J.K. Rowling. With over a week before launch, many fans have felt conflicted about the open-world action RPG game or are outright boycotting it as the release date draws near.

Despite the buzz looming over the game, many interested players are looking forward to getting their hands on Hogwarts Legacy. And for those more eager than most, there's a way to play the game early before its official release date. Here's a breakdown of how to do that.



You can play 'Hogwarts Legacy' three days early, but there's a catch

In order to get early access, you'll need to pre-order the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition running for $79.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The higher-tiered game edition will give buyers 72 hours of early access alongside an Onyx Hippogriff mount, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, a cosmetic set, the recipe to the Felix Felicis potion, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, with the 72 hour early access beginning on February 7, 2023. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

You can also pre-order the Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to get early access, but you'll have to wait longer to try Hogwarts Legacy because their version launches on April 4. Nintendo Switch fans will be in the same boat but will have a lengthy wait, seeing that Hogwarts Legacy releases for the device on July 25.

If you're thinking of grabbing the Collector's Edition launching on Feb. 7, which features a life-sized wand and a steel game case alongside the in-game items from the Deluxe Edition, you'll also gain 72 hours of early access.

By spending more on the game, buyers can start playing on Feb. 7, giving them a three-day headstart on those who purchased the Standard Edition. Even though we know the day that the early access period will start, details about when it unlocks is still up in the air.

The 'Hogwarts Legacy' early access start time is unknown.