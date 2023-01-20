Home > Gaming > PlayStation Source: miHoYo Why Is 'Genshin Impact' on My PlayStation 4? Well, It's a Bit Complicated By Anthony Jones Jan. 20 2023, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Online action game Genshin Impact's roaring popularity has been climbing steadily since its release in 2020 on mobile devices, PC, and PlayStation 4. Over time, it made its way to other game systems like PlayStation 5 and intends to arrive on Nintendo Switch soon. Since last year, one of the action role-playing game's earliest destinations, PS4, has users who reported the game was magically appearing on their system fully downloaded.

Article continues below advertisement

A Redditor that encountered this situation got accused of downloading Genshin Impact by a sibling — to which the poster stated they never did and wondered if someone else had downloaded it without their consent. Posts on Twitter months later would corroborate this strange phenomenon, with one more recently coming on Jan. 18 and showing the ongoing Version 3.4 Genshin Impact banner. So, what exactly is happening here? Well, it's a bit complicated to confirm specifically, but we have an idea of what it could be.

Source: miHoYo

Article continues below advertisement

Why is 'Genshin Impact' on my PS4?

As reported by Insider, the publication explained potential plans by Sony to start incorporating ads for free-to-play games on the PlayStation 4. Considering the monumental scale of Genshin Impact and its free access, this title aligns with that proposed marketing strategy.

Me: "Who installed Genshin Impact onto my PS4!?"



"It's just an ad, I got it too""



Me: "WHO INSTALLED GENSHIN IMPACT ON MY PS4!?" pic.twitter.com/Va2VJpz9nf — NateN8 (@N8SunFGC) November 5, 2022 Source: miHoYo via Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Although, what's bizarre is that the ads were supposed to appear in "inconspicuous places within the game, like billboards." For current users, the ad is smack dab on their PlayStation 4 home page when booting up the console, showing the current banner with "New Version Update" text beside the game's icon.

The rabbit hole goes deeper, though. Users are actually getting confused by seeing the Genshin Impact icon next to their already-downloaded games and assume it's on their system. If they clicked the icon, users would get sent to the PlayStation Store and could then download the latest version of the game — hence the text sitting nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

my partner just opened the ps4 and genshin impact was just fully downloaded, right there in the most recent games and neither of us have ever touched that profaned game before in our lives — 🝤 unfortunate mage | 🎹 ⛎ (@sanquines) January 19, 2023 Source: miHoYo via Twitter