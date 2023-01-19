Home > Gaming Source: Hoyoverse An Upcoming Banner in 'Genshin Impact' Features a Long-Awaited Sumeru Character By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 19 2023, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains leaks for future versions of Genshin Impact. After nearly three years of live services and $4 billion in revenues, Genshin Impact still remains one of the most popular free-to-play gacha games around these days. The open world RPG follows the Traveler, an otherwordly being who descends into the magical and wondrous land of Teyvat in search of their missing sibling. Their adventure brings them to every nation in this sprawling world as they meet new allies.

Many of those allies come in the form of new playable characters, typically obtained through the game's loot box-like gacha system. Every new update features different banners where players can unlock new characters with enough Primogems and a fair amount of luck. New characters are a major draw for the game, and Genshin Impact consistently updates with new and popular banners all the time. The upcoming banners for Genshin Impact have some long-awaited characters too! Let's see who's in store.

Who's in the upcoming banners for 'Genshin Impact'? Long-awaited characters will soon make the spotlight.

As of late August 2022, Genshin Impact is running on Version 3.0. This major update saw the debut of the Middle East-inspired nation of Sumeru, as well as a new class of characters who wield the plant-based Dendro element. Previous banners saw the release of characters like Tighnari, Collei, and Nahida, each of whom can use Dendro to trigger all sorts of new damage-dealing Elemental Reactions. Non-Dendro characters, including Cyno, Nilou, and Dori also appeared in banners for the first time.

The game is currently in Version 3.4, which includes the debut of the five-star Dendro sword-wielder, Alhaitham, as well as the four-star Dendro polearm user from Liyue, Yaoyao. Alhaitham's banner runs concurrently with the rerun of Xiao, a popular Anemo five-star. Their individual five-star weapons are also available in the Weapon Banner. On Feb. 7, two new banners will hit the spotlight, heralding the return of five-star Liyue characters Hu Tao and Yelan.

Some popular characters are set to return throughout the lifespan of Version 3.4. But shortly before the patch was even released, the dev team at Hoyoverse already teased two new character banners that will be arriving in Version 3.5. One of them features Dehya, a fiery mercenary who has played a pivotal role in the main story of Genshin Impact before becoming a playable character. She will be accompanied by Mika, a young and aspiring cartographer from the nation of Monstadt.

Leakers within the community have also uncovered details about each character. According to the leaks, Dehya is a five-star claymore wielder who can create AoE fields that deal Pyro damage. Meanwhile, Mika is a four-star Polearm user who deals Cryo damage with his crossbow and can heal his party members.