Version 3.0 of 'Genshin Impact' Has a New Nation, Element, and Plenty of New Character Banners

Version 3.0 continues the Traveler's quest for their missing sibling across the mystical world of Teyvat. The new update brings players to the nation of Sumeru, a land known for its lush rainforests and relentless desert climate. The nation is teeming with new secrets, enemies, and expandable world history.

3.0 also introduces the Dendro mechanic to Genshin Impact's element-based combat. This new plant element can trigger all sorts of new damage-dealing reactions.