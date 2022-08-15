Version 3.0 of 'Genshin Impact' Has a New Nation, Element, and Plenty of New Character Banners
The enormous and vibrant world of Genshin Impact is about to get even bigger with Version 3.0. This new major update to the popular free-to-play gacha game adds an entirely new nation, gameplay mechanics, and new characters to revitalize the teeming world of Teyvat. If you're a longtime fan of the game, you're probably wondering which new characters you'll be able to try out in this version. And as you might expect, a new nation means plenty of new character banners.
From new Elements to new 4-star and 5-star characters, and even new Artifacts to buff your units, this major overhaul will have plenty to explore for a good long while. If you have your eye on a specific new character, here are the character banners that will be coming with Version 3.0.
Here are the character banners for 'Genshin Impact' Version 3.0.
Version 3.0 continues the Traveler's quest for their missing sibling across the mystical world of Teyvat. The new update brings players to the nation of Sumeru, a land known for its lush rainforests and relentless desert climate. The nation is teeming with new secrets, enemies, and expandable world history.
3.0 also introduces the Dendro mechanic to Genshin Impact's element-based combat. This new plant element can trigger all sorts of new damage-dealing reactions.
As such, many new characters will be joining the playable roster. Some wield the new Dendro element to add an entire extra layer of strategy to your current party set-ups.
The first banners of Version 3.0 will include three new Sumeru-native characters, with more characters on the way in future versions of the game. As for this upcoming update, here are the character banners to look out for.
Version 3.0 will have two phases of character banners. The first phase will have new Dendro characters in the form of the 5-star archer Tighnari and the 4-star archer Collei. The second phase will have the 4-star Electro Claymore wielder, Dori.
This update will also include re-runs for popular characters like Zhongli, Ganyu, and Sangonomiya Kokomi. New weapons are also going to be featured in their own banners.
The major update for 'Genshin Impact' has a release date.
Like Version 2.0 that came before it, Version 3.0 of Genshin Impact isn't just a regular update. The game's already-vast open world is being made even bigger and more lively than ever with the addition of the nation of Sumeru. Players can expect to spend plenty of time exploring everything that this area has to offer. The best part? Fans won't have to wait much longer to check out Sumeru on their own time.
Version 3.0 of Genshin Impact will release on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, and mobile platforms.