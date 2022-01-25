Zhongli Is a Popular Limited Character in 'Genshin Impact' — How Can You Unlock Him?

As a playable character, Zhongli was first introduced to the game in December 2020. This 5-star spear-wielding Geo character can summon a stone pillar that deals Geo damage and can protect his teammates with a sturdy barrier. His strongest attack summons a meteor that briefly petrifies anyone it strikes.

As a limited character, he is only ever temporarily available to obtain. His last rerun was in April 2021. He is set to return in January 2022, but getting him is a bit of a gamble.