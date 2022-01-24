'Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel' Brings the Classic Card Game Online — Does It Have Crossplay?

It's time to d-d-d-d-d-d-duel again! Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel officially brings the classic card game to major gaming platforms in an exciting new simulation. Whether you like to play on the go or from the comfort of your own home, your Yu-Gi-Oh! game isn't limited to just tabletops and floor mats anymore.

But as Master Duel strives to liven up your Duels, are you really able to play with anyone? In other words, does the game feature crossplay?