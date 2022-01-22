Big Titles From Studios Like Bethesda and Activision May Soon be Xbox Exclusives

The console wars between Xbox and PlayStation have made many teenage boys clash heads over which one is better — and while there are numbers that will support either claim, there's never been that clear of an answer.

That is, until Microsoft, the company that owns Xbox, started buying some big-name studios. In the past year, Microsoft purchased both Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, owning the rights to some huge gaming franchises like Skyrim and Call of Duty.