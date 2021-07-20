Konami Announces Three Upcoming 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Online Trading Card Games

Konami Announces Three Upcoming 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Online Trading Card GamesBy Sara Belcher
Jul. 20 2021, Published 6:41 p.m. ET
It's been years since Konami revealed a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game for any console, and in a special livestream from the developer, three new titles were revealed to be in progress, set to be coming our way very soon. The highest anticipated title of the lineup is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, an online trading card game that the company originally announced last year. Here's what we know about the title, including its anticipated release date.
'Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel' is a digital trading card game.
The title, which was originally announced in 2020, allows players to battle others online using the traditional Master Rules of the official Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards. The developers have dubbed it "the most complete Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG digital title yet."
"Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel lets players old and new enjoy the hugely popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (TCG) in digital form," Konami said in a statement. "Players across the globe can compete in intense collectible card Duels, both thrilling to play and watch. Unlike other Yu-Gi-Oh! titles that have featured the manga and anime, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is fully positioned around the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, and it promises to be the most complete Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG digital title yet."
The title will be released on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android. It is also the first digital trading card game in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise to feature 4K graphics, capitalizing on the power of the current-gen consoles that released in 2020.
The game will have plenty of online play modes for players to compete against one another, either in a casual or competitive sense depending on their skill level and preference.
What's the release date for 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel'?
At this time, Konami has not announced a release date for the new title, though players are hoping to see it hit consoles sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. The trailer from Konami shared a look at some gameplay elements to get players excited for the upcoming title, but at this time, it is unclear when exactly they will be able to release it.
'Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel' and 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel' were also announced as upcoming titles.
In addition to the announcement of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Konami announced other titles coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year that will be best suited for players who are new to digital card games.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel will be coming to the Nintendo Switch for U.S. players in fall 2021. The title is set in the world of the popular anime and manga series, allowing players to battle against key characters from the franchise, as well as battle others using online play options.
Another title, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, was also announced, though the details surrounding it are currently pretty sparse. At this time, the only details Konami has released on the title is that it will support four-player card game battles between players. It's assumed it'll be an online multiplayer title, like the previous two games are.