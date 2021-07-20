Konami Announces Three Upcoming 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Online Trading Card Games

The title, which was originally announced in 2020, allows players to battle others online using the traditional Master Rules of the official Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards. The developers have dubbed it "the most complete Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG digital title yet."

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel lets players old and new enjoy the hugely popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (TCG) in digital form," Konami said in a statement . "Players across the globe can compete in intense collectible card Duels, both thrilling to play and watch. Unlike other Yu-Gi-Oh! titles that have featured the manga and anime, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is fully positioned around the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, and it promises to be the most complete Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG digital title yet."

The title will be released on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android. It is also the first digital trading card game in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise to feature 4K graphics, capitalizing on the power of the current-gen consoles that released in 2020.

The game will have plenty of online play modes for players to compete against one another, either in a casual or competitive sense depending on their skill level and preference.