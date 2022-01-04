Chongyun From 'Genshin Impact' Eats Popsicles for a Very Specific Reason

Chongyun is an exorcist by trade and is tasked with ridding the land of malicious spirits. While he's a prodigy in the supernatural profession, he's not without his odd quirks. Namely, he's often seen munching on popsicles. Even his idle animations feature him pulling one out and biting into it with glee. From the outset, it looks like he has quite the sweet tooth. But in reality, there's a lot more function to his popsicle obsession than simply having a snack.