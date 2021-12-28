'Inscryption' Is a New Kind of Computer Card Game — Is It Available on the Switch?

If you were thinking about checking out Inscryption on other platforms, you're still out of luck. Inscryption is not currently available on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. As of now, Inscryption is a PC-exclusive title, and time will tell if it will ever appear on other platforms and consoles.

You can purchase Inscryption on Steam for $18.11, but it's currently on sale for $15.99.