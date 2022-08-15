You Can Only Breed Schmoochle for a Limited Time in ‘My Singing Monsters'
Some video games are so wonderfully bizarre. My Singing Monsters is a beautifully strange game, and if you're a fan of this stupendously weird title and want to know how to breed a Schmoochle, then you've come to the right place.
Here's how to breed Schmoochle in ‘My Singing Monsters.'
For the uninitiated, the game is, at its heart, a music title that allows players to craft their own tracks using the unique singing voices and attributes of various monsters. Developed by Big Blue Bubble, the game encourages players to breed various monsters across different islands, which then gives them the opportunity to make even more intricate tracks.
Players can gain access to new islands by breeding more monsters, and there are challenges and objectives that are unique to each island, along with other gameplay modes where you can train monsters to duke it out or start a Tribe with your pals.
But chances are if you're reading this then you're probably very familiar with the title already and want to know how to get your hands on a Schmoochle monster.
There are only a few instances where you can breed one of these bad boys in the game. You can breed them during the Season of Love (hence the name, "Schmoochle") or when you're at the Seasonal Shanty, an island that teleports and is home to all of the game's seasonal monsters.
If you're trying to breed a Schmoochle on Air Island during the Season of Love, then you'll want to combine a Tweedle with a Riff in order to get your hands on a Smoochle to add to your monster choir.
If you're in the Seasonal Shanty, then you've got a lot more options at your disposal for breeding a Schmoochle. All you need to do is breed a combination of any of the following beasts:
- Spurrit
- Gobbleygourd
- Ffidyll
- Clavavera
- Monculus
- Viveine
- Whiz-Bang
- Jam Boree
- Carillong
Big Blue Bubble has made Schmoochle available for breeding (as of this writing).
On Aug. 11, 2022, the developer announced that Schmoochle would be available for a limited time. You can either purchase or breed the monster for a few days until the special event is over, so if you've been planning on getting one of these cuties in your MSM repertoire, then you're going to have to act fast.
MySingingMonstersFandom has also compiled a comprehensive list of all the dates and times Schmoochle has been made available since 2013, which includes out-of-season special dates where players could get their hands on the creature.
When did the Season of Love 2022 take place in 'My Singing Monsters'?
Between Jan. 26, 2022, and Feb. 16, 2022, gamers had a chance to breed themselves a Schmoochle during the Season of Love.
So if you're trying to get yourself one of these bad boys, then you'll have to make sure that you're either trying to breed it during an out-of-season event or during the Season of Love, which typically takes place around Valentine's Day. You can check the My Singing Monsters official website or Twitter page for more updates.