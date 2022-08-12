'Cult of the Lamb' Combines Genres Gracefully, Reviewers Say

There isn't a shortage of indie games available that offer new and creative experiences for gamers, regardless of their platform of choice.

Cult of the Lamb is a new game from publisher Devolver, where players take control of a cute little lamb who is on a mission to recruit new followers for The One Who Waits, a mysterious figure who saved the lamb from being sacrificed.

The game released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on Aug. 11. But how long is this indie title?