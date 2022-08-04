Run Your Own Cult of Furry Friends in 'Cult of the Lamb' on These Consoles

Cults have become a hyper fixation of recent media, with new TV shows and documentaries being made around previously prolific cults and their leaders. Joining (or starting) a cult of your own is definitely not something we recommend — unless, of course, you're doing it within the confines of a video game.

Cult of the Lamb is an upcoming indie game that hits the cult-fanatic niche, combining adorable cartoon graphics with the gruesome yet somehow entertaining allure of running a cult.