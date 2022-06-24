It's Easy to Get Sucked Into Netflix's Cult Documentaries — Here Are the Best Ones (EXCLUSIVE)

The 2019 documentary film, Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator dives into the rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the founder of a style of yoga known as Bikram yoga. As many yogis know, while yoga itself isn’t a cult, it has led to many cult-like structures, such as Yoga to the People. Choudhury would reel his “followers,” devout yoga teachers who truly believed in the teaching, into twice-a-year teacher trainings.

The film includes first hand accounts of those who have been financially, sexually, and emotionally manipulated by Choudhury, now considered a criminal narcissist.