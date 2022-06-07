FLDS Church Leader Warren Jeffs Likely Won't Be a Free Man Ever Again

According to FLDS Priesthood History, as recalled by Wikipedia, the church still believes that "today the Lord rules over this people through President Jeffs, yet we’re under the bondage of the gentiles here in America. Soon the Lord will overthrow our nation and the priesthood people will rule over this land because the priesthood people will be the only ones left." Yikes.

You can learn more about Jeffs and the FLDS Church in Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, which hits Netflix on June 8, 2022.