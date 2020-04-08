Watching 'Unorthodox'? We Answer Your Questions About Hasidic Customs

If you have ever been in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. on a Saturday, you have probably seen groups of Hasidic men walking around with distinctive hats and curls at their temples called payot. This comes from a command in the book of Leviticus that men may not shave the sides of their faces. Though all Hasidic men interpret this to mean one must never shave his beard, some Hasidic men grow their hair long at the temples and never cut it. Some will shave off the rest of their hair but keep their payot uncut.