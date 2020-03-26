Meet Shira Haas, the Israeli Actress Who Plays Esther Shapiro in 'Unorthodox'

In the series, the young woman is called Esther Shapiro, and she flees her Williamsburg circle on Shabbat of all days, following her arranged marriage at 17 to a man she barely knows.

Israeli actress Shira Haas, with her signature intense gaze, does an impeccable job of portraying Esty in the series. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Shira, what she's been in, and where she's headed.