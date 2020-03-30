Like His 'Unorthodox' Character, Jeff Wilbusch Was Raised Hasidic

She recalls him saying that he was "from the Satmar community in Mea Shearim," and that "Yiddish is my native language."

Jeff grew up the eldest of 14 siblings and left the community as a teenager to pursue acting in Germany. He describes his character, Moishe, as rather "tragic," saying that "he has a lot of issues, personal issues that he needs to fight." "He's haunted, and he's also a hunter," Jeff continues. "So he comes to bring Esther back."