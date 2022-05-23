Does Teal Swan, the YouTuber and Cult Leader, Have a Husband? What to Know

Does Teal Swan, the YouTuber and Cult Leader, Have a Husband? What to KnowBy Leila Kozma
May. 23 2022, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
A four-part documentary series on Freeform, The Deep End, looks at the unprecedented rise of Teal Swan, a YouTuber, book author, and painter who received widespread criticism for her teachings, which many describe as ungrounded.
Born in 1984 in Santa Fe, N.M., Teal Swan entered the mainstream in the 2010s, thanks, in part, to her eponymous YouTube channel and books, which include The Sculptor in the Sky and The Completion Process. Does Teal Swan have a husband?
Teal Swan has two ex-husbands. Who is she dating now?
Teal Swan has garnered a following thanks to her advice on navigating modern life, with 609,000 Instagram followers and 1.25 million YouTube subscribers to boast. In a 2016 interview with HuffPost, Teal Swan shared details about her experiences with PTSD. Though she rarely speaks of her own romantic life, Mark Scott and Ale Gicqueau are thought to be her ex-husbands.
On YouTube and Instagram, Teal Swan frequently posts content addressing the difficulties of navigating romance, covering gendered behaviors, forging healthy relationships, and other topics.
One video, titled, "A Romantic Relationship Is Not All There Is," deals with society's obsession with romantic relationships and how it plays into a patriarchal society. Another, called, "What Is the "Yes Pattern" in Relationships? By Teal Swan," discusses behavioral patterns that play out in romantic relationships.
Teal Swan faced allegations that she drove two of her followers to suicide in 2019.
Teal Swan has come under criticism for promoting dangerous practices on several occasions. In a video titled "What To Do If You Are Suicidal," she describes suicide as a "safety net" and a "reset button." According to the BBC, at least two of her followers have died by suicide — which may have been linked to her teachings. Because of her devout following and questionable content, many have dubbed her a cult leader.
Other questionable concepts Teal Swan talks about include "signs and synchronicities" and "shadow work." Her video, "The Secret Behind All Sexual Fetishes," attracted widespread scrutiny because of its mentions of necrophilia.
Teal Swan might be single. She was previously linked to Jared Dobson.
Details about Teal Swan's current relationship status are hard to come by, since she has yet to be seen publicly with any potential romantic partners. Some believe she might be single. She was previously linked to Jared Dobson, who openly discussed his experiences with leaving behind Mormonism to join Teal Swan's cult.
According to Mormon Stories, Jared and Teal Swan dated for five to six months, living together with her group in Park City, Utah. After leaving the group, Jared reportedly checked into the Huntsman Mental Health Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Teal Swan shares a son, Winter, with her first ex-husband, Mark Scott.
Teal Swan gave birth to her first and only son, Winter, in 2006 at age 22. Further details about Winter are hard to come by. In her videos, which include "Parenting 101" and "Mirroring Children," Teal Swan also talks about the complications parents have to face.
Catch new episodes of The Deep End on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Freeform.