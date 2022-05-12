Jessica Biel Plays Candy Montgomery in Hulu's 'Candy' — Is Her Hubby Justin Timberlake Also in the Show?

As he walks through the Gore home — observing blood splattered across the walls and linoleum flooring — Deputy Steve photographs Betty's corpse and the accompanying evidence. This includes the infamous ax. Steve and his fellow police officers soon realize that whoever committed the horrendous deed was clearly an amateur.

"So they half-assed the cleanup, left a murder weapon behind, and took the time to take a shower?" Steve asks while investigating Betty's home.

"While a baby cried in the background," his colleague adds. That's right, Betty had recently given birth to a second child.