Ax Murderer Candy Montgomery Gave Jessica Biel the "Freedom to Be Uninhibited"

"I just find the ability to transform in that way — like really utilizing costumes and the makeup department and hair department to be such an important part of the process," Jessica Biel told Extra in an interview. "It's so fun when you don't recognize yourself, and I really didn't every morning [of filming]."

She called Candy's large-framed glasses "the last piece of the puzzle," and explained that she truly felt like she was seeing the world from someone else's perspective.