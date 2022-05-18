A New Freeform Documentary Looks Into How Possible Cult Leader Teal Swan Took Flight

If you search for "Teal Tribe" on Facebook, you'll discover a staggering number of groups devoted to Teal Swan. If you click into the Teal Tribe - Intentional Community - World group, you'll be directed to various groups that are based out of specific locations such as Germany, Switzerland, or Prague. How could one person warrant such a following?

Teal Swan's Facebook page boasts over a million fans, her Instagram has a smidge over 600,000, and an unverified Twitter account which appears to be hers has nearly 30,000 followers. She has evolved beyond a cult of personality and into the orbit of literal influencer.