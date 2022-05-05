From Makeup Tutorials to a Cult — What's up With These Rumors About Michelle Phan?

The biggest reason people believe Michelle might be involved in a cult right now is that she started posting about her ability to see angels and heal paralyzed men on social media. She posted about going to a retreat where she wasn’t allowed to go to sleep, use the bathroom, or do anything aside from meditation.

To most people, rules like those are considered red flags. If you’re ever in a situation where you’re not allowed to sleep or use the bathroom, you might not be in the safest spot.