'Search Party' Season 5 Is Tied to Many Dangerous Cults — Yes, Even NXIVM

Dory believes that — because she was dead for 37 seconds — she’s enlightened. This version of “enlightenment” leads Dory (and her future followers) to believe that the world will end.

Not only that, but she’s the only one who foresees the world’s imminent destruction (and the only one who can save humanity). While at first Dory’s friends think she’s delusional, her manner of speaking leads many people to fall under her spell.