'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey': Here's Where This Ex-FLDS Child Bride Is Now

The horrific crimes of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were exposed in the four-part Netflix docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

In it, we met late FLDS President Rulon Jeffs and his son, Warren Jeffs. During their time in the church office, they committed countless offenses against women — one of which was Ruby Jessop.

Ruby was one of the many child brides who shared their stories in Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. Despite falling in love with fellow FLDS member Joe Rohbock as a teenager, she was forced to marry her half-brother. So, where is she now?