The Story of ‘Destiny 2 Lightfall’ Has Been 10 Years in the Making
Bungie is no stranger to space operas. The developer became a household name with the first Halo game in 2001. The title was so beloved and widely played that it helped to establish the Xbox as a serious player in the home gaming space.
Bungie also managed to secure itself another high profile franchise with Destiny and Destiny 2, which featured several "Comets" (expansions). The latest and final DLC campaign for the title is Lightfall, but what's its release date?
What is the 'Destiny 2 Lightfall' release date?
While the exact date for the title hasn't been set, word on the street (blogs, online gaming rumor mills, etc.) is that it'll be arriving sometime in February of 2023 for Playstation, PC, and Xbox. However, there are some folks who are warning gamers to take all of these rumors with a grain of salt.
Taking a look at the release schedule of other Destiny titles and when the comets were released, it's not out of the realm of possibility to think that Lightfall will arrive sooner rather than later. New Light and Shadowkeep were released in the same year, and the first and second iterations of the game were a solid three years apart.
You may wonder what's taking Lightfall so long to become available. Well, the release of next-generation consoles may have something to do with it. In any event, we should know the exact time it'll drop once Aug. 23, 2022, arrives, when the developer is expected to officially release more details.
Will 'Destiny 2 Lightfall' be the end? What's the storyline?
The purported 2023 release of the game's final "comet" is said to be the finale of this particular series of the Destiny story, picking up where The Witch Queen left off.
If you haven't seen the ending of the last campaign, which dropped in February 2022, you can check it out below.
How popular is 'Destiny 2'?
This may come as a surprise, but the title is actually one of the most successful MMORPGs of all time. As of July 2022, the title boasts an estimated 38.8 million players, with an average of 700,000 folks logging in to play each and every day. This makes Destiny 2 second only to World of Warcraft, the longtime GOAT.
Here are some 'Destiny 2 Lightfall' leaks. Potential spoilers below!
With a game as popular and widely played as Destiny 2, it was only a matter of time before players stumbled upon a detail that gave some insight into what players could possibly expect in the upcoming expansion. Apparently, a video that was reportedly posted to the web by someone at Bungie revealed a new sub-class that would be available in the game.
Twitter account @DestinyTwoLeaks shows "a new super logo and three melees." The clip was said to have been uploaded to an art station account and has been making the rounds on Twitter.