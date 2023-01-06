'Goose Goose Duck' Is an 'Among Us' Clone That's Catching Some Clout — What Platforms Is It On?
When you have something massively popular among a fanbase, you're bound to earn a few imitators in the space. This is especially true for video games. The success of Fall Guys spawned copycats like Stumble Guys. While these two fighting games didn't directly copy each other, gamers immediately drew comparisons between MultiVersus and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl when the former was first announced to positive reception. Then there's the case of Goose Goose Duck.
This online whodunnit game involves a gaggle of worker geese who must complete their individual missions while trying to suss out dastardly ducks hidden within the group trying to fowl up their objectives.
If that sounds familiar to you at all, it's because remarkably similar to the premise of Among Us, the popular social deduction game of Crewmates and Imposters that took the world by storm during quarantine.
But with Goose Goose Duck gaining its own clout, what platforms is it playable on?
Here are the platforms where you can play 'Goose Goose Duck'.
Developed by the appropriately-named Gaggle Studios, Inc., Goose Goose Duck was first released in October 2021. At that point, one might argue that the quirky social deduction game was deliberately made to capitalize on Among Us mania at the time. The game first came out to little fanfare.
But in a Cinderella story that still takes plenty of cues from the legacy of Among Us, Goose Goose Duck achieved popularity well after its initial launch.
According to outlets like Polygon, the game received widespread popularity after a member of the massively-popular K-pop band BTS played it on his stream. The game went on to become one of the most popular games on Steam, having reached a peak of over 563,677 players. This number even breaks the peak number of concurrent players in Among Us.
Goose Goose Duck seems to have carved out its own space in the social deduction genre. If you want to see what all the hype is about, you have two options.
As of this writing, Goose Goose Duck is only available on PC and mobile. You can download from places like Steam or even play it on your smart devices. But if it can maintain its popularity, it may just be able to follow in the footsteps of Among Us and make the jump to other platforms.
Like 'Among Us,' 'Goose Goose Duck' is free-to-play.
When it comes to pure gameplay, it seems that you have your pick of social deduction games. Goose Goose Duck is a free-to-play title that you can download and play at your leisure. Though it does feature some in-game microtransactions for cosmetic items, it does not cost anything to access game modes or alternate maps.
Having more of one type of game certainly isn't a bad thing. If Among Us isn't your cup of tea, then Goose Goose Duck is a fun and feathery alternative.
Try it on PC and mobile.