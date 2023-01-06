'Goose Goose Duck' Is an 'Among Us' Clone That's Catching Some Clout — What Platforms Is It On?

This online whodunnit game involves a gaggle of worker geese who must complete their individual missions while trying to suss out dastardly ducks hidden within the group trying to fowl up their objectives.

If that sounds familiar to you at all, it's because remarkably similar to the premise of Among Us, the popular social deduction game of Crewmates and Imposters that took the world by storm during quarantine.

But with Goose Goose Duck gaining its own clout, what platforms is it playable on?