Steam Replay Lets You Check Out Your Year in Gaming — Here's How to View Yours
As a given year draws to a close, it's always fun to look back on the things you've done and the goals you were able to accomplish in those 365 days. In fact, many of our favorite apps allow us to review on our internet activity and share those stats with friends. Spotify compiles "Wrapped" playlists for all of its users to track a year of music streaming. Instagram allows you to create a Recap reel to tally up your favorite posts.
But if anyone has a sizeable amount of activity to tally up, it's gamers. This year saw the release of several high-profile titles on PC. The arrival of the Steam Deck this year also meant that those with Steam accounts were getting plenty of use out of their libraries on the new portable console. It's safe to say that gamers on Steam accomplished much in 2022.
To capitalize on Steam's hype, the platform recently rolled out its own year-end round-up called Steam Replay. Here's how to see yours!
Here's how to see your Steam Replay.
Steam Replay is a brand new way for players to keep track of their yearly PC gaming habits. In the style of functions like Spotify Wrapped, Steam Replay compiles data on the titles you loved and the games you spent the most time playing. It even tabulates how many sessions of a particular game you've played as well as percentages of which games took up most of your gaming hours. You can even scroll through to check out different stats.
Replay keeps track of how many achievements you've unlocked, your "longest streak" of daily gaming, and how many new releases you've checked out. It even breaks down your gaming habits by genre. You can also check out your gaming accomplishments for individual titles.
Luckily, seeing your Steam Replay is easy, and there are a number of ways you can do it. You can visit the Steam Replay site here and log into your account to view your stats.
Alternatively, you can launch the Steam app itself and scroll through the Special Offers window to find a button that says "VIEW YOUR STEAM REPLAY." You can also check your registered email to see if your Replay has been sent to you directly. Once you've accessed your Steam Replay, you can even download individual images to share your stats with friends.
It was a big year for Steam in 2022.
2022 seems to have been the perfect year for Steam to roll out its year-end Replay. This year saw major PlayStation exclusives like God of War (2018) and Marvel's Spider-Man make the jump to PC, both of which were made available on Steam. The release of the massively-popular Elden Ring also marked the biggest Steam launch in history, with GameRant reporting that over 600,000 Steam players were active a mere hour after the game launched.
This, combined with the launch of the portable Steam Deck console, made for a spectacular year for the platform.
Your Steam Replay for 2022 will mostly reflect that success (and probably include lots of Elden Ring).