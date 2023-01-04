'One Piece Odyssey' Revists Some of the Straw Hats' Most Memorable Moments — Is the Game Canon?

Throughout its ongoing history, One Piece has been adapted into several films — including a box office record-shattering 2022 movie — an upcoming live-action series on Netflix, and multiple video games.

In 2023, One Piece returns once again to the world of gaming with the launch of One Piece Odyssey. This new JRPG will soon launch on multiple platforms and tells an original story in the One Piece universe. But is One Piece Odyssey canon to the original work? Let's break down what we know.