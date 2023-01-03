'High on Life' Has a Secret Ending That You Can View After Beating the Main Story

Such is the case with High on Life, the latest title from Squanch Games, a studio founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland. The game follows a human bounty hunter who is armed with a variety of talking alien weapons and is tasked with saving the world from an intergalactic drug cartel hellbent on conquering Earth.

At a certain point in High on Life, you can view a secret ending that hints at a sequel. Here's how to unlock it.

Spoiler alert! Major plot details for High on Life ahead!