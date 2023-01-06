'Disney Dreamlight Valley' Will Be Free-to-Play in 2023

Those who were eager to get their hands on Disney Dreamlight Valley could participate in the game's early access by purchasing one of the Founder's Packs available on their console of choice. Not only would this give you access to the game before its official launch date, but the packs also come with a variety of different in-game goodies and Moonstones to start you off.

But because the game is still technically in early access, there are still some issues and bugs still being worked out.