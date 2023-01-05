Your Disney Mansion is Only a Few (Thousand) Coins Away in 'Dreamlight Valley'
Though technically still in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley is another cozy game that lets you rebuild a town housing all of your favorite Disney friends. Not only do you cook meals, gather items, and befriend various childhood icons throughout the journey, but you're also given your own home to slowly build and expand.
Of course, to fit all of the amazing stuff you'll pick up around the valley, you'll want to upgrade your house — here's how to do it.
How to upgrade your house in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley.'
While Animal Crossing games keep you in debt to Tom Nook with every house upgrade, Disney Dreamlight Valley gives that responsibility to Scrooge McDuck. Scrooge is one of the first Disney characters you'll meet in your foray into rebuilding Dreamlight Valley, and once you've completed his quest "Valley Economics 101," he'll install an elevator in your home that will let you begin upgrades — but he won't let you have them for free.
There are two expansions you can do to your main room and three additional rooms you can add — but they all cost a significant amount of coins. Here's a breakdown of the different upgrades you can do to your home's interior:
- First upgrade: 1,000 coins
- Second upgrade: 2,000 coins
- 6x6 room: 1,000 coins
- 8x8 room: 2,000 coins
- 10x10 room: 3,000 coins
Of course, adding all of these rooms and completing the upgrades will grant you more space to put the items you collect, but these aren't the only upgrades available to your home.
You'll want exterior upgrades to increase your storage.
Though you can spend thousands of coins at Scrooge's to add rooms to your house, these rooms, unfortunately, do not add more space to your storage. While you may have more space in your third bedroom to place items, your house's built-in storage won't get any bigger with those additions, so if you're looking to horde more things that you're not immediately using, you'll want to invest some of your coins into your home's exterior.
There are three upgrades you can do to the exterior of your home, and by the time it's completed, you'll have two additional floors. Of course, these upgrades come at a steeper price than the ones to your interior, and can only be obtained by interacting with the Scrooge McDuck sign outside your home. Here's a breakdown of the cost:
- First upgrade: 2,000 coins
- Second upgrade: 20,000 coins
- Third upgrade: 75,000 coins
All three upgrades come with various improvements to the exterior of your home, but only the second and third will add an additional floor.
These upgrades each also add another row of space to your home's internal chest — which, of course, isn't a lot when you think about how many coins you're spending.
That being said, you're also provided with even more floor space to place items. Though it'll be some time before your Dreamlight Valley mansion is completed, if you're truly dedicated to having the best home, you can grind for the coins necessary.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.