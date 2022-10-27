Gorge Yourself on Candy This Halloween in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'
Spooky season is well underway in many of our favorite video games — and though Disney Dreamlight Valley just launched its early access in September, it's participating in the Halloween festivities.
For starters, you've probably found Halloween candy already in the game, but what do you do with it, and how do you find more?
Here's how to get candy in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley.'
If you haven't figured it out by now, it's relatively easy to collect a bunch of candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All around the map, there are various buckets of Halloween candy scattered. As you play the game, you'll want to venture to these spots and pick up the buckets, collecting all of the candy inside. This is really all you need to do to collect candy, and while you may think you'll only need a few pieces, you'll want to stockpile it if you plan to complete all of the Halloween duties.
Unfortunately, there isn't a way to get the Halloween buckets to spawn, as they are randomly generated. If you're still short on the number of candies you need, you'll just have to wait for more to spawn around the map.
What can you do with the Halloween candy?
There are a couple of duties posted for the Halloween season in Disney Dreamlight Valley that take advantage of the abundance of Halloween candy you'll find around the map.
The first task that will require Halloween candy is a 3-Course Halloween Meal. For this task, all you have to do is eat three different colored pieces of candy (which come from different colored Halloween buckets). You'll receive a Trick or Treater’s Bounty for completing this one.
Next, you'll want to eat 45 pieces of candy to complete the Sugar Rush task. There are three tiers to this one, giving you three different prizes: You'll get the Happy Jack O’Lantern after eating 15 pieces, the Mischievous Jack O’Lantern after eating 30, and the Friendly Jack O’Lantern after eating 45.
These two quests are really the only ones you'll need the candy for — but obtaining 45 pieces to complete Sugar Rush may take a bit of time.