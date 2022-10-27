You'll Need Moonstones in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' — Here's How to Get Them
Disney's free-to-play video game Disney Dreamlight Valley is now in early access, letting those who were particularly excited for the title get a head start on their own Disney adventure. The game, which has been compared to other cozy favorites like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, lets players rebuild the Valley while interacting with their favorite characters across franchises.
Moonstones are one of the title's currencies that allow you to buy certain in-game items, like cosmetics or the premium Star Path — Disney's version of a Battle Pass. While there's a free version of the Star Path available to everyone, you can get double the rewards by purchasing the premium Star Path for 2,500 Moonstones.
But how do you get more Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Here's the easiest way to get Moonstones in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley.'
Unfortunately, Moonstones are a bit hard to come by in Disney Dreamlight Valley — but if you're willing to put in the time, you can collect quite a few.
Probably the easiest way to obtain Moonstones is to purchase the Founder's Pack, which is something you'll have to do if you want to play the game while it's in early access (unless you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, that is).
There are three different Founder's Packs you can purchase, varying in prices and rewards. They are as follows:
|Founder's Pack
|Price
|Rewards
|Standard Edition
|$29.99
|Early access, two wearable items and nine decoration items, three design motifs, 8,000 Moonstones
|Deluxe Edition
|$49.99
|Early access, all standard edition cosmetic items, seven wearable items, 10 decoration items, Celestial Sea Turtle animal companion, three design motifs, deluxe jersey, Mickey Mouse headband, 14,500 Moonstones
|Ultimate Edition
|$69.99
|Early access, all standard and deluxe edition cosmetic items, four wearable items, 15 decoration items, Regal Fox animal companion, three design motifs, ultimate jersey, Mickey Mouse headband, 20,000 Moonstones
More than likely, if you're playing the game in early access, you've probably purchased one of the above Founder's Packs, meaning you already have some Moonstones to start you off. But if you're playing the game for free through Xbox Game Pass, you'll be starting from scratch — but there are some ways to get Moonstones for free in the game.
Here are free ways to get Moonstones in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley.'
Thankfully, there are a couple of ways to get free Moonstones in the game without spending real currency.
Every day, there will be two chests you can open in the game, each rewarding you with 10 Moonstones. While this isn't a lot of Moonstones, it is one way to slowly build up your stockpile.
You can also get Moonstones through the free Star Path. Completing certain duties will let you build up enough points to be redeemed for more Moonstones.
At this time, these are unfortunately the only ways to obtain Moonstones in the fairy-tale title.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.