You'll Need Moonstones in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' — Here's How to Get Them

Unfortunately, Moonstones are a bit hard to come by in Disney Dreamlight Valley — but if you're willing to put in the time, you can collect quite a few.

Probably the easiest way to obtain Moonstones is to purchase the Founder's Pack, which is something you'll have to do if you want to play the game while it's in early access (unless you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, that is).

There are three different Founder's Packs you can purchase, varying in prices and rewards. They are as follows: