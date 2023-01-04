The Second Iteration of 'Factions' Multiplayer for 'TLOU' Remains Elusive

The game's last major release (next-gen remake notwithstanding) was The Last of Us Part II in 2020. This sequel takes place five years after the first and follows Ellie (Ashley Johnson) on her quest for vengeance in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by zombie-like fungal monsters.

To the surprise of many, the game was released without a multiplayer mode. Naughty Dog would later reveal that this mode is being spun off into its own title. Here's what we know about the fan-titled Factions 2.