Geoff Keighley Is Practically a Keeper of Games — What Is the Journalist's Net Worth?

According to FullCelebs, Geoff's net worth currently stands at $5 million. As both a freelance journalist and presenter, that number is certainly nothing to scoff at. Between the Game Awards and his ongoing journalism, he also organized and hosted the Summer Game Fest to allow video game publishers to showcase their games amidst the initial COVID-19 quarantine.

Aside from journalism and TV presenting, Geoff has also appeared in games like Death Stranding and Among Us.