All of the Hidden Trophies in 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'By Sara Belcher
Dec. 8 2021, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
The PlayStation 5 exclusive title Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was nominated for Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards, and since its release it's been considered one of the best titles to show off the capabilities of the new console.
A continuation of the long-loved Ratchet & Clank franchise, this new title has 47 trophies to unlock and a handful of hidden ones to uncover as you play. Here are all of the details on the hidden trophies you'll need to achieve the platinum one.
All of the hidden trophies in 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.'
In total, there are 15 hidden trophies in Rift Apart — though many of them are simple to achieve just by playing through the game. Below, we've listed all of the hidden trophies you'll need to unlock in the game to achieve the platinum trophy and fully complete the game:
Rift Apart (bronze): This trophy is incredibly common to get and is one of the first ones you'll achieve. Get separated in Nefarious City to get this one.
Hide 'N Seekerpede (bronze): Another incredibly common one; defeat the Seekerpede to win this one.
Hey Lombax DJ (bronze): There's a jukebox in the corner of the bar on the third planet. Play three songs on it to get this one.
This Crystal Is My Things (bronze): Get Phase Quartz to achieve this one.
Don't You Walk Away From Me (bronze): Again, another fairly simple one you'll be able to get by playing the game — all you have to do is reach the archives.
It's Loose! (bronze): Set Juice free for this bronze trophy.
Emotional Support Robot (bronze): For this one, meet the Fixer, a large robot with a Negative Nelly attitude.
Rated Aaarrr! (bronze): Another story-related one you can't miss if you play through the whole game; all you have to do is feed Bubbles.
Return to Sender (bronze): You'll automatically receive this trophy when you visit Sargasso for the second time after completing Planet 7. Sink the mothership to get it.
No Bones About It (bronze): Another common one; just get the Dimensional Map after completing Planet 8.
I'm the Warden Now (bronze): Another story trophy; free Ratchet from his cage on the flying prison ship.
2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious (gold): This is the last story-related trophy you'll receive once you complete the final boss.
More Than Lint (bronze): While there are a few different pocket dimensions hidden throughout the map, you'll only need one to get the platinum trophy. Find one and you'll unlock this trophy.
Glitch, uh, Finds a Way (bronze): To get this one, complete all of the Glitch Challenges.
Lombax and Chill (bronze): This one is super easy, though not part of the storyline. After fighting the Seekerpede, go back to the hideout in the center of the map and interact with the TV to turn it on. That will award you with this trophy.
Are there missable trophies in 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'?
While there is a "point of no return" in the game, any trophies you don't achieve on your first playthrough can easily be earned by reloading a previous save file or completing New Game +. Really, though, none of the hidden trophies are missable, meaning Rift Apart is a fairly easy title to get a platinum trophy in.