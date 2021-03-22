There's Hope Yet for a 'Last of Us 3'

While the first game, which hit PlayStation 3 consoles in 2013, followed rough-and-tough Joel as he tried to bring 14-year-old Ellie across the country to the Fireflies, the second installment let Ellie and her direct foe, Abby, take the protagonist roles.

Ever since Naughty Dog's long-anticipated (and somehow controversial) sequel The Last of Us Part II , fans of the franchise have been awaiting any whiff of news about a follow-up to the heartbreaking tale.

But will there ever be The Last of Us 3? Here's what we know about the potential video game.

The Last of Us Part II was met with mixed reviews following some of the plot's biggest spoilers getting leaked, but once the controversy died down, many found they enjoyed the gameplay and story told. Naughty Dog is known for creating games with intense storylines, and its other leading franchise, the Uncharted series, currently has four titles.

'The Last of Us 3' release date

The Last of Us Part II hit shelves in June 2020, seven years after the first title came out. At this time, there is no confirmed third game coming our way any time soon — though if we were to see the title, we wouldn't expect it to hit shelves for a few years at the least. But that being said, there's still a possibility that there will be a third game. Following the second game's release, Naughty Dog director Neil Druckmann told IndieWire that they were open to making The Last of Us 3.

"I think the test for whether or not to make a 'Part III' would have to be a similar test to what we did with 'Part II,'" he said. "With the first game there were no expectations and it was like we could do anything. But now that we’ve established certain characters and themes and processes, it felt like to justify making a 'Part II' we had to do something not that fans would just be comfortable with, but do something that would match the emotional core we found in the first game. And without that, there’d be no reason to do a 'Part III.'"

the last of us: part 2 — playstation experience 2016 reveal trailer pic.twitter.com/E13DAasVMb — best of video games (@bestofvidgames) March 22, 2021

Basically, if there will be a third game, expect it to be just as heartbreaking as the first two. "There’s already so many things you’ve seen about the backstory, about how the outbreak happens, so we’d really have to figure out how to create a new experience that matches the emotional impact of these stories and I don’t know what that is. Currently," he said.