'Beat Saber' Is Coming to PlayStation VR2 in The "Near Future" — Details on the Release Date

Beat Saber is a popular VR rhythm game in which players dual-wield a pair of laser sabers and must hit a flurry of oncoming blocks to the beat of a song. In the years since the game's launch in March 2019, Beat Saber has released several paid DLC packs from popular music artists and groups like BTS, Lady Gaga, and Lizzo. The modding community has even created maps for popular anime and video game songs.

Beat Saber will soon make its way to PSVR2. Here's what we know about the release date.