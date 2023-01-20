Home > Gaming Source: miHoYo 'Genshin Impact' Leaks Reveal Dehya's Kit and Animations Ahead of Release By Anthony Jones Jan. 19 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Leading into the new year, developer miHoYo has been teasing Dehya through various social media pages that she would become playable in Genshin Impact. Speculations from players led many to believe she would arrive in late February when version 3.5 launched, but the developer never confirmed if that was the case.

Although, judging from the game's recent leaks surfacing across Twitter and YouTube, anticipations for this character are going sky high. The new leaks reveal Dehya's kit entirely, alongside details on her elemental skill, burst, passives, and constellations.

Source: miHoYo

One leak goes so in-depth that it matches the style of Genshin Impact and its explanations of character backgrounds, so it bears some weight despite lacking confirmation. However, this is content leaked outside of miHoYo we're talking about here. Everything leaked isn't final until the official patch notes drop, but here's an explanation covering the content shown and what you can possibly expect for this character.

All of the 'Genshin Impact' Dehya leaks explained.

One of the primary leaks from Niana (otherwise known as @SaveYourPrimos on Twitter) brought Dehya's supposed kit to the public eye. The post reveals her basic attacks, including a four consecutive attack known as "Gold-Duster Assault" with her claymore and "Plunge Attack" being a mid-air strike piercing down on the ground to deal area of effect splash damage.

Further details discuss that Dehya's elemental skill can change depending on the combat situation. For example, her "Indomitable Flame" will deal area of effect Pyro damage and create Fiery Sanctum, which is a field on the map that dishes out Pyro damage every 2.5 seconds and bulks up resistance to the fiery element. Additionally, Dehya will mitigate damage to allies inside the field until her health hits a certain percentage.

Dehya's elemental burst sends her into "Blazing Lioness" form, granting resistance to interruption and allowing her to attack with a barrage of Pyro attacks ranging from single-target to area of effect. Her passives support the daring playstyle Dehya has with her active abilities, like providing less damage for six seconds and recovering her health when falling below a certain percentage.

Lastly, Dehya's constellations increase her maximum health by attacking with abilities, boosting the damage of allies inside her Fiery Sanctum, and raising her critical rate.

After this leak reached Twitter, another landed on YouTube and offered actual in-game footage of Dehya in action. Some notes from the first leak get a visual 1:1 comparison throughout the video, but there are also fluid animations of Dehya running and walking. Plus, viewers can view her idle animation from the in-game character menu screen.