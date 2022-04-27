There are multiple types of Waypoints available to players in Genshin Impact, but the most common ones are the Teleport Waypoints and Portable Waypoints.

These are essentially teleportation devices that players can use to travel across the game's map. The Teleport Waypoints allow players to fast travel directly to them when selected on the map, and currently, there are more than 160 different Teleport Waypoints located in Teyvat.