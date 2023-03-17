Home > Gaming Source: Capcom Will the 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Have a Co-Op Mode? Here's What to Know By Anthony Jones Mar. 17 2023, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Longtime fans and newcomers to Resident Evil 4 will finally be able to play the reimagined game with modernized features and neat tweaks for current-gen consoles and PC on March 24. The Resident Evil 4 Remake has been a highly-anticipated title after Capcom announced it at the PlayStation State of Play 2022.

Players will step into the boots of Leon S. Kennedy following the trail of the United States president's kidnapped daughter, stumbling upon a secluded European landscape filled with grueling horrors. Like the original game, Capcom has advertised the Resident Evil 4 Remake as a single-player survival horror game with plenty of action elements in play. But will it have a co-op mode on release or months after? Here's what we know so far.

Will the 'Resident Evil 4' Remake have a co-op mode?

The Resident Evil 4 Remake won't feature a co-op mode on launch day. In fact, Capcom has not confirmed any details on a multiplayer component and is focused entirely on the single-player experience as Leon. It makes sense because the Resident Evil 4 Remake wants to nail the vision of its unnerving landscapes and temper the edges of action sequences from the original game with new flourishes. Capcom reserved all aspects for a single player, which would only become complex with a co-op mode.

Plus, a co-op mode in the game would risk ruining the original's commitment to single-player and probably fumble some of its iconic gameplay beats that people loved. The original Resident Evil 4 did start becoming co-op friendly in 2018, but only thanks to a mod for the Steam Ultimate Edition version.

The 'Resident Evil' modding community may find a way to make the 'Resident Evil 4' remake co-op.

Launched early on Dec. 3, 2018, a modder from the Resident Evil modding community released a Resident Evil 4 multiplayer mod that let two players start their game at the same point in the story. It was rough around the edges but kickstarted other mod versions over the years allowing players to add Luis as a partner akin to Resident Evil 5 to the story and more.

